Megha Tata quits Cosmos Maya

Megha Tata, a seasoned media professional, has decided to step down from her role as the CEO at Cosmos Maya, a Singapore and India-based animation company that produces 3D and 2D animation content.
Tata will be serving her notice period until the end of February, sources close to the development confirmed.
She took on the position of CEO at Cosmos Maya in October 2022. Before assuming this role, she held the position of managing director at Discovery Communications India for over three years.
She has a career spanning over three decades, managing leadership roles in renowned companies like Star India, Turner International India, HBO India, and BTVI. Tata started her career with Sunday Mail as marketing executive in 1991.
Her future plans and next career move remain unknown at the moment.