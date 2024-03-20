Mehak Chawla joins Apple as Corp Comm Lead

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mehak Chawla has joined tech giant Apple to lead its Corporate Communications in India. Earlier, she was handling communications at Google Cloud for over three years.
Announcing her move on LinkedIn, Chawla wrote, “Earlier this week I joined Apple to lead their Corporate Communications in India. Looking forward to all the learning and stories this fascinating organization has to offer!”
With over sixteen years of experience, Chawla has also worked at Infosys for over four years.
Chawla started her career as a journalist, working in publications like The Indian Express and Economic Times.