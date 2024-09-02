Mercedes-Benz India appoints Dr. Shyam Sunder as head of external affairs

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Shyam will report to Santosh Iyer, who is the MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz.
Mercedes-Benz India has appointed Shyam Sunder as the head of external affairs. Shyam announced his appointment via a LinkedIn post.
Sunder has previously worked with other major automotive corps such as Mahindra Group, where he was the senior general manager of group public affairs; Tata Motors, where he was the general manager and regional head of government and public affairs; and Hyundai, where he was the head of corporate affairs.