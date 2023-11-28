Mercedes-Benz India selects Amrit Baid as head of marketing and customer experience

Baid takes over from Pradeep Srinivas who has moved to Mercedes-Benz AG headquarters.
Mercedes-Benz India has announced an organisational change in its sales and marketing function. The company has appointed Amrit Baid as head of marketing and customer journey from February 1, 2024. Amrit is currently associated with the region overseas marketing team of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.
Baid succeeds Pradeep Srinivas who has now transitioned to Mercedes-Benz AG headquarters, taking up a global role as manager digital marketing solutions and data analytics, Mercedes-Benz digital unit.
Srinivas began his career with the brand in 2011 as divisional manager for marketing communications. During his tenure, he successfully rolled out online sales which became the foundation for several new online sales approaches. He was instrumental in driving various innovative product launches in India along with impactful marketing campaigns and establishing the data and analytics team in India.
Baid began his career with Mercedes-Benz India in 2013 under the aegis of the CAReer program. He executed several successful brand campaigns, supported the launch of multiple products, as well as rolled out several digital products and innovations during his stint in India. In 2021, he joined the Region Overseas Marketing team in Malaysia, responsible for digital customer experience.