Meta India chief Ajit Mohan to join Snap as APAC president

He will join Snap in February 2023.
Ajit Mohan, Meta India's vice president and managing director, has quit, and he will join Snap as president, APAC.
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said in an internal memo:
I'm happy to share that Ajit Mohan will join Snap as our new President, APAC, joining us in February. Ajit comes from Meta where he most recently served as VP & Managing Director of India, and previously held executive roles across the region, including as founding CEO of Disney’s Hotstar.
As President of APAC Ajit will lead our India, Australia & New Zealand, China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Korea businesses. Ajit will provide in-market leadership, lead cross-functional efforts across the region, oversee all local operations, and lead our go-to-market strategy. He's a talented and well respected executive with a breadth of experience that will serve our community and partners in wonderful ways!
Ajit will be a member of Snap's executive team and report to Jerry Hunter. Similar to the global structure in Americas and EMEA, the regional sales teams will report to the new President, with Kathryn Carter (KC) and her current APAC sales teams, as well as the India and China sales teams reporting to Ajit.
I want to take this opportunity to thank KC for her incredible leadership of the APAC business during such a turbulent time. She's done a fantastic job leading the team across various APAC markets, while serving our partners, and we're truly grateful for her tremendous contributions.
We believe that Ajit’s leadership will enable us to accelerate our growth across APAC and we could not be more thrilled to have Ajit joining the Snap team. More information to follow in the weeks to come. Please join me in welcoming Ajit when he joins in February!
Mohan had joined Meta India in January 2019.
Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President, Global Business Group, Meta said in a statement, “Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company. Over the last four years, he has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people.”
“We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships. We are grateful for Ajit’s leadership and contribution and wish him the very best for the future.”
Before Meta India, Mohan worked at video streamer Disney+ Hotstar where he served as CEO. In a career spanning over two decades, Mohan has served at companies like the Star TV Network, The Wall Street Journal, McKinsey & Company, and Arthur D. Little.