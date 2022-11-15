By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

WhatsApp India chief Abhijit Bose and Rajiv Aggarwal, Meta’s head of public policy, have quit

Their exits closely follow the company’s mass layoffs and losing Meta India head Ajit Mohan to Snap.

Barely days into Meta sacking 11,000 employees and a couple of weeks since its India chief Ajit Mohan moved to Snap, the technology giant is seeing two of its senior-most employees in India quit.

Abhijit Bose, WhatsApp India head, and Meta’s head of public policy Rajiv Aggarwal have decided to move on.

(L-R) Abhijit Bose, Rajiv Aggarwal
(L-R) Abhijit Bose, Rajiv Aggarwal

"It has been a tough week for all of our team at WhatsApp as we had to say Goodbyes to many amazing teammates last week. Amidst all of this, I just shared some news with our WhatsApp and India teams.  It has been planned for a while," wrote Bose on LinkedIn announcing his departure.

Also Read: Meta India chief Ajit Mohan quits to join Snap as APAC president

“After four amazing years at WhatsApp, I have taken the call to move on from Meta… After a small break, I plan to rejoin the entrepreneurial world.” Bose joined WhatsApp India in 2019.

Aggarwal, on the other hand, joined Meta in September 2021 from Uber where he was its head of public policy for India South Asia.

Looking for a creative partner? afaqs! marketplace is here to help. Click here to finish your search
Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
WhatsappMeta