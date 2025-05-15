Meta's Sandhya Devanathan gets additional role to lead India & Southeast Asia biz

Sandhya Devanathan, currently Meta's Vice President for India, has taken on an expanded role to lead the company's business in India and Southeast Asia. Devanathan's role at Meta has been expanded as Benjamin Joe is set to take over as regional vice president for Asia Pacific from July 2025, succeeding Dan Neary. Previously, Joe served as vice president for Southeast Asia and emerging markets at the company.

Dan Neary, Meta's Asia-Pacific vice president, stepped down on March 27, 2025, after 12 years in the role.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

“I am excited to take on additional responsibilities and lead our business in both India and Southeast Asia. What remains a constant is our unwavering focus on serving our partners and investing in products that drive growth." Devanathan wrote on LinkedIn.

Joe shared a note stating, “Since joining Meta in 2011, I've had the privilege of working in multiple leadership roles across different markets, from the global headquarters in the United States to offices in Korea and Southeast Asia. The APAC region is vibrant, diverse, and full of opportunities. I'm committed to driving innovation and transformative growth for our clients and partners alongside Meta's talented teams.”

“I'm incredibly excited for this opportunity and deeply grateful to Nicola Mendelsohn and Dan Neary for their confidence and support. Looking forward to working closely with our APAC partners as we explore new frontiers in AI and innovation!”Joe further added.