Meta’s Sheeladitya Mohanty named the Marketing Lead for OpenAI in India

ChatGPT’s parent company, OpenAI, has recently appointed Sheeladitya Mohanty as marketing lead for its Indian operations.

Mohanty previously held the same designation at Meta AI, India and South Asia, where he worked for 9 years. Before Meta, Mohanty had worked with tech giants like Nokia and Microsoft.

“Excited to join OpenAI as the Marketing Lead for India and contribute to the mission of building AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) for the benefit of humanity,” read Mohanty’s post announcing the news on LinkedIn.

The recruitment comes after OpenAI announced the launch of its operations from New Delhi, India, later this year.

“It's ChatGPT’s second largest market by users, after the US," wrote Jake Wilczynski, OpenAI’s Asia Pacific communications head, on LinkedIn in a recent post. He also noted that weekly active users in India have grown more than four times in the past year, along with having the largest population of students on ChatGPT in the world.