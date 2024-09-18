Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Shah has been part of MG Motor India for close to seven years.
MG Motor India promotes Milind Shah as CMO of MG Select. Before this, Shah was working as head of brand marketing for the company.
He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Shah has over 18 years of experience in the marketing field, with specialisation in exponential marketing, which involves leveraging digital, social media, content and event marketing, thought leadership, and media planning to generate demand and awareness for the brand.