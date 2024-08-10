Microsoft names Shalini Pillai Banerjee as marketing director - India and South Asia

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Microsoft has named Shalini Pillai Banerjee as marketing director - India and South Asia. She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Banerjee's previous stint was with Google India as head of consumer apps marketing. She was with the company for eight years.
With 20 years of experience, Banerjee has also worked with Coca-Cola, co-founded a SaaS analytics start-up, BrandIdea Consultancy, and Eventus Integrated Management.