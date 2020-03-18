Milind Khandekar to move on from BBC India

Khandekar has decided to step down from his role as digital editor of BBC India and has spent over two decades in the field of journalism
Milind Khandekar, digital editor of BBC India has decided to move on from the company. He joined BBC in late 2018 and prior to this, he was managing editor of ABP News. He had a long stint of over 14 years at ABP.
Khandekar made the announcements on his social media profiles on Twitter and LinkedIn.
With over two decades in journalism he has had stints with with Navbharat Times and Aaj Tak in the past.