Minari Shah appointed as director of International, owned content and channels at Amazon

Minari Shah who was earlier the director- corporation communications, Asia Pacific at Amazon has been elevated and appointed as the director-director of International, owned content and channels at Amazon.
Shah announced the development on social media.
"I am thrilled to take on the role of Director of International for Amazon’s Owned Content & Channels team, for EMEA, APAC and LATAM. I am excited by the opportunity to build a strong content & channels strategy across our key geographies," says Shah.
Shah has also worked with companies like Tata Motors, Dell and HSBC earlier.