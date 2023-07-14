Mindshare's Harsh Deep Chhabra moves on

Chhabra has been part of Mindshare’s Team Unilever since 2015.
Harsh Deep Chhabra, who was working with Mindshare as Senior Vice President- Account Lead, Team Unilever has decided to move on. Chhabra has been part of Mindshare’s Team Unilever since 2015.
He started his journey with GroupM in 2010 as Head of Trading Analytics. After a 13 year association with the agency, he has decided to move on.
Prior to GroupM, he was associated with Zee Entertainment Enterprise and Zee Telefilms Limited.
With 20+ years of experience in India's Media & Entertainment industry, Chhabra has worked with leading organisations like Group (Mindshare), Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Music Broadcast Private Limited (Radio City) and Turner International (Pogo).
He announced his exit in a LinkedIn post. In the post he shares:
Today is my last day at GroupM. It feels like another lifetime when I joined in 2010 and what a journey it’s been for me!
During my time here, I had the opportunity to work with some of the brightest and most talented minds in the industry. I had the pleasure of working on iconic brands and participating in their growth. But perhaps, most importantly, I was able to see my professional relationships strengthen, making me a better person. Being on team Unilever has been truly transformative.
I'm grateful to everyone I've worked with, those who mentored me, guided me, and helped me become who I am today.