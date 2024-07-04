MK Anand to move on from Times Network

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
MK Anand, managing director and CEO of Times Network, is approaching the conclusion of his management contract with Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (BCCL) after more than a decade of leadership.
As Anand prepares for his planned retirement later this year, he has already stepped down from his roles in various industry organisations, according to media reports.
In a significant move, Times Network has appointed Varun Kohli as the chief operating officer of its News Broadcasting division. Kohli, who was previously the Director and CEO of Bharat Express, is set to assume a prominent leadership position following Anand's departure.
MK Anand’s connection with the Times Group spans nearly three decades, punctuated by a four-year hiatus during which he worked with Disney UTV and Bloomberg TV India. He returned to Bennett Coleman and Co. (BCCL) in January 2014 as managing director and CEO of Times Network, succeeding Sunil Lulla.
Throughout his tenure, Anand has been instrumental in guiding Times Network through numerous challenges. Notably, he led the network through the significant transition following Arnab Goswami’s resignation as editor-in-chief of Times Now. Under his leadership, Times Network has maintained a strong focus on delivering credible news, leveraging technological advancements, and adeptly navigating the complexities of the digital era.