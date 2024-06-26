Varun Kohli Joins Times Network as COO for News Broadcasting Business

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Varun Kohli joins the Times Network as chief operating officer for the News Broadcasting Business.
He will report to the managing director’s office while working closely with N Subramanian , executive director and group CEO, Non-Publishing Business, Times Group.
A seasoned media professional with around three decades of leadership experience, Varun has had a distinguished and a long media career. Varun brings in rich experience in P&L and Operations Management of Broadcasting Business to Times Network. Having launched several successful media brands and turning several others into profitable ventures, he is popularly known as the “Turnaround Man”. He is known to be a people’s manager and works on getting the best out of everyone working with him.
Apart from media, Varun has also straddled through sports management in leadership role. He was instrumental in launching and organizing several successful seasons of Pro Wrestling League and Big Bout Boxing League for his previous employer, iTV Network.
His past organizations include iTV Network as a Group CEO and was successfully heading 10 channels along with two publications and digital ventures of the company for over 8 years. He has also worked with Network18, HT Media Ltd, Amar Ujala Prakashan and other top media houses in senior leadership roles in the past. His last assignment was as Director & CEO of Bharat Express.
Speaking about Varun’s appointment, Vineet Jain, managing director, Times Group, said “We are happy to announce the appointment of Varun to the leadership team at Times Network as Chief Operating Officer of the News Broadcasting Business. With his deep experience in the News Broadcasting Business, we expect Varun to bring in innovative approaches to Revenue Management and News Business Operations and propel Times Network to the next level of growth. We at Times Group welcome Varun to the team and wish him all the best in his new role”
Speaking about this role, Varun said “It is humbling to be a part of a company with such a great legacy having leadership across brands spanning English News, Hindi News and Business News. Looking forward to creating more success stories across brands at Times Network under the able leadership of Vineet Jain.”