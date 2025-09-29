Moët Hennessy India appoints Siddharth Suri as Managing Director

Moët Hennessy India, a subsidiary of French luxury leader LVMH- Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has announced the appointment of Siddharth Suri as managing director, India.

Advertisment

In his new role, Siddharth will be at the helm of Moët Hennessy’s portfolio in India, including Dom Pérignon, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Belvedere, Chandon and Volcan. He will be responsible for shaping the company’s long-term growth strategy, driving consumer-centric innovation, and deepening the cultural resonance of Moët Hennessy’s brands with India’s new generation of luxury consumers, whilst building on the company’s legacy of excellence and innovation.

With over 24 years of extensive experience in the FMCG and Wines & Spirits industries, Siddharth brings proven expertise in business transformation, market development, and scaling high-performing teams across domestic, travel retail, and international markets. He has held senior leadership roles at PepsiCo, Pernod Ricard, Moët Hennessy, Diageo, and most recently The Coca-Cola Company (HCCB), where he pioneered the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages category in India, shaping an entirely new consumer segment.

Siddharth is no stranger to Moët Hennessy India- during his earlier tenure as sales director for India and South Asia (Domestic and Travel Retail), he played a pivotal role in strengthening the company’s presence and expanding presence across key markets. His return marks a full-circle moment, underscoring both his deep understanding of the business and his vision for its future.

Speaking on the new leadership appointment Anne Claire Delamarre, president, Asia Pacific, shared, “India is a market of immense potential, with a new generation of consumers embracing luxury, craftsmanship, and global experiences in unique ways. We are deeply committed to continuously expanding our presence here, and Siddharth’s appointment reflects that ambition. His strong leadership, proven track record, and deep understanding of both Moët Hennessy and the Indian consumer landscape make him ideally placed to lead our next phase of growth in this exciting market.”

Speaking on his appointment, Siddharth Suri said, “It is an honour to return to Moët Hennessy India at such an exciting inflection point. India is one of the most dynamic luxury markets in the world today, and I look forward to leading the transformation of the company into its next chapter of growth. By building stronger consumer engagement, customer connections, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable business practices, we will continue to set new benchmarks for Moët Hennessy in India.”