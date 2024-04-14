Mohit H Chablani elevated to head of brand activation at Criteo India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Previously, Chablani was serving as head of sales- enterprise India.
Mohit H Chablani steps into the role of head of brand activation, India, at Criteo, the global tech firm specialising in digital performance advertising. Previously serving as head of sales, this promotion highlights Chablani's outstanding leadership and extensive industry knowledge. He shared the news on his LinkedIn profile.
Commencing his career journey at Intelenet Global Services, he then traversed through various positions at Euclid Infotech Services, Aujas Networks, Media.net, ZEDO, Gameloft, and mCanvas. During his tenure as associate director at mCanvas, Chablani engineered consistent business expansion across regions, maintaining an impressive zero attrition rate.
Chablani has around two decades of experience in Digital Ad Sales, Publisher Development, Account Management, Global Business Development, Lead Generation, Team Management, and Client Servicing.
He joined the company in 2023.