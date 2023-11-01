Mona Jain to lead unified Sales Division at Zee Media

Zee Media has announced plans to consolidate digital (direct revenue) and linear sales functions into a unified Sales Division.
Zee Media is all set to embark on a journey to redefine its customer service approach and elevate the overall client experience. In response to the evolving media transformation, Zee Media has formed a unified sales division, led by Mona Jain.
Speaking of the leadership, Mona said, “I am truly honoured and excited to lead this unified Sales Division. Our mission is to bring together the best of both worlds – digital and linear sales – to deliver unparalleled solutions to our clients. With our cohesive team and unwavering commitment, we're set to redefine excellence in advertising”.
She has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to the organisation. This strategic consolidation aims to create a holistic and unified approach to meet clients' diverse needs and expectations and shall draw synergies to fuel the Sales Division to elevate client experience. The result will be an improved coverage, stronger collaboration, and a heightened level of customer satisfaction.
Mona will guide the sales division to offer innovative advertising strategies that span both digital and television platforms. Training sessions and workshops will be conducted to ensure that team members have the tools and resources needed to excel in their roles.