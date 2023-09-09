Morris Garages India onboards Abhishek Malhotra as marketing lead for EV

Malhotra previously worked for Unacademy where he was the associate director of brand marketing.
Morris Garages India has roped in Abhishek Malhotra as the marketing lead for their EV business. Malhotra announced the appointment via his LinkedIn handle.
He previously worked for Unacademy as the platform's associate director for brand marketing. His almost two year stint with the edutech platform came to an end in July.
Malhotra has also worked with Maruti Suzuki India, prior to his tenure at Unacademy. He was the brand manager for Swift and Alto.