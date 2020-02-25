Mukesh Anand's women-oriented content studio Hip Hip HERray

The team at Hip Hip HERray is busy shortlisting original stories.
Former adman and media company hand Mukesh Anand has launched Hip Hip HERray, a start-up digital content studio dedicated to women-only web series and filmmakers. Prior to his latest entrepreneurial stint, Anand was Show Commissioning Editor (VP), Content Studio – Fiction at Star India. He has had stints with ad agencies like JWT and RK Swamy BBDO in the past.
With over 15 years of experience in the field of original content development, creative planning and creation, Anand specialises in original content development, programming, content planning - acquisition, content creation, creative direction and mentoring.
As an OTT content development and production boutique, Hip Hip HERray will produce short and long form episodic series and films helmed by women storytellers, with a view to promote 'her' gaze across genres like crime, thriller, horror, comedy and drama.
"Hip Hip HERray is built on the conviction that there is a giant under-served audience and a vast untapped potential. More and more women are opting for entertainment as a career choice. They are formally trained and skilled than ever before and are looking for opportunities. They have a strong desire and the fire to make a mark, which is evident from recent successes and achievements of women in the entertainment business, whenever they got an opportunity," says Anand.
The creative team at Hip Hip HERray is busy shortlisting original stories. Apart from Anand, the team currently consists of Rajlaxmi Ratan Seth, Priyanka Singh, Shreya Jitan Singh, Madhvi Bhatt, all of whom have backgrounds of content creation and production.