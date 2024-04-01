Mullen Lintas CEO Hari Krishnan quits

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In 2020, Krishnan took over as the CEO of the agency.
Hari Krishnan, CEO of Mullen Lintas, steps down from his position after a period of four years. Prior to his tenure at Mullen Lintas, Krishnan held the position of president at Lowe Lintas South, overseeing campaigns for prominent clients including Tanishq, Swiggy, Britannia, Phonepe, Flipkart, and Fastrack.
Additionally, he served as CEO of Mullenlowe Sri Lanka in 2015. He has been associated with Lintas Group for eighteen years. He joined the group in 1997 as account manager of Lowe Lintas and Partners.
Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Krishnan wrote, "From Lintas India to Ammirati Puris Lintas to Lowe to Lowe Lintas to MullenLowe to Mullen Lintas, through Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and Sri Lanka, it’s been an enriching ride filled with great learning, everlasting friendships, unforgettable memories."
He further added, "Thank you Lintas for a smorgasbord of memories and experiences over 18 yrs. I’ll forever remain a fanboy and be cheering you on from the sidelines."
His next career plan remain undisclosed at this time.