Mustufa Arsiwalla joins Ferrero as trade marketing director

Arsiwalla served as the CMO for Britannia Bel foods before taking up this new role.
Through a social media post, Mustufa Arsiwalla announced that he has started a new position as the Trade Marketing Director at Ferrero. Prior to taking up the new role, Arsiwalla served as the chief marketing officer for Britannia Bel foods. He had been with the company since 2019.
However, this will be Arsiwalla’s second stint with the confectionery company. Before joining Bel Foods in 2019 as head of marketing, he was with Ferrero, working as the associate general manager for Kinder Joy. His first stint with Ferrero started in 2014, when he joined the company as the brand manager for its popular chocolate, Ferrero Rocher.
In his announcement post, Arsiwalla said, “I’m thrilled to be back working with Ferrero, a company known for its iconic brands, robust innovation and a strong commitment to brand building through its unique marketing and route to market strategies. I look forward to contribute my skills to uphold and further enhance this reputation while supporting the organisation’s growth initiatives. Very excited to join Ferrero and I welcome chapter two of my Ferrero Story.”
Looking back at his career trajectory, Arsiwalla started his professional journey as the assistant brand manager for Frooti in 2006, a role he held until 2009. Subsequently, he joined Elder Health Care as senior brand manager, serving in this capacity until 2012. In 2012, he assumed a similar role at CavinCare, where he continued to work till 2014.