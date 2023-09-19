Mustufa Arsiwalla moves on from Britannia Bel Foods as CMO

He joined the company in 2019 as Head of Marketing.
Mustufa Arsiwalla has stepped down from his position as the Chief Marketing Officer at Britannia Bel Foods. He has an experience of over 17 years in various categories, including foods, personal care, and over-the-counter products. Throughout his career, he has been associated with brands such as Frooti, Ferrero Rocher, and Kinder Joy.
Mustufa Arsiwalla announced his departure through a LinkedIn post, where he discussed the challenges of building an emerging brand in India.
His career began at ITC, where he worked as an area executive in sales and distribution. Subsequently, he held positions at companies like Parle Agro, Elder Health Care, CavinKare, and Ferrero, gaining diverse experience in the fast-moving consumer goods industry.