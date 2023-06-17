Narayan Devanathan rejoins Dentsu India as Group Chief Strategic Advisor

He previously worked with the agency as chief client officer.
Narayan Devanathan, who previously worked with Dentsu India as a chief client officer, has rejoined the agency. Devanathan will be assuming a consulting role as the Group chief strategic advisor, sources revealed to afaqs!.
Devanthan had worked with the agency for 11 years before parting ways with Dentsu last year. In January, Devanathan was replaced by Sanpan Arora, former marketing head of OLX Group.
In his time away from the agency, Devanathan worked with National Foundation for India, in the capacity of chief strategy & communications officer.
Over the last couple of years, the agency has undergone some major leadership changes with many senior-level execs leaving the company. The agency has also witnessed some key client losses in Maruti Suzuki and Reckitt Benckiser’s media business.