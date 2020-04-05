Network18 announces key elevations and appointments

Smriti Mehra is being elevated as COO, Business News Cluster and will be responsible for the P&L of this cluster. She will also be responsible for the P&L of CNBC digital as well as Display and Focus revenue for her cluster. Sohan Singh will be responsible for the Display business of the Business News cluster as well as English News and will report to Smriti. Preeti Sahni has been elevated as COO-Forbes India with responsibility for its P&L.