Nikhil Madhok elevated as head of original content India at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios

Nikhil Madhok has been promoted to head of original content India at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. He joined the organisation as gead of hindi originals.
Madhok announced this move on his LinkedIn, expressing his delightful experience at Prime Video, bringing to life incredible stories, and collaborating with talented creators.
Madhok holds 21 years of experience in the industry having worked for organisations such as Disney+ Hotstar, Discovery Inc, Star India, Turner (Turner Broadcasting System, Inc), and Unilever.