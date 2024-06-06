Nimesh Shah returns to Madison Digital as general manager

Nimesh has over fourteen years of experience in digital marketing out of which six years have been at Madison. He has a proven track record of success across brands and agencies and has also had an entrepreneurial stint. Apart from Madison, he has worked in companies like Kuoni India, Talwalkars Fitness; and prior to joining Madison he was at Essence Mediacom. Across his career he has worked on multiple reputed brands such as Tata Consumer Goods, Piramal Healthcare, Bluestar, Bayer Consumer Health Products, Hygienic Research Institute, Exide Batteries, among others. He holds a bachelor's degree in BMS from Mumbai University and a post graduate diploma in Business Management from Rizvi Institute of Management.