Nimisha Pandey, ZEE5’s chief content officer for Hindi Originals, has quit

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She’d joined the video streamer in 2021.
After spending nearly three-and-a-half-years at ZEE5, Nimisha Pandey, its chief content officer for Hindi Originals, has quit.
She confirmed the news to afaqs!.
Pandey joined the video streamer in January 2021 from Netflix where she was its director of international originals.
In a career spanning over two decades, she has worked for organisations such as ALT Digital Media, Balaji Telefilms, Sony Entertainment, Fireworks Productions, among others.