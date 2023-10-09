Nina Elavia Jaipuria moves on from Viacom18

She was working as Head of Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network.
Nina Elavia Jaipuria, who was working as the head of Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network at Viacom18 for 17 years, has departed from the company as confirmed by Viacom18. During her tenure, she significantly contributed to the growth and expansion of Viacom18's kids cluster, which evolved from a single channel to four channels, including Nick, Sonic, Nick Jr, and Nick HD+. In 2018, her role was expanded to include Hindi and Kids TV Network.
A Viacom18 Spokesperson said, “After 17 years of leading the pivotal businesses of Kids Entertainment and Hindi Mass Entertainment at Viacom18, Nina Elavia Jaipuria will be moving on from the company to pursue her individual goals at the close of this calendar year. We thank her for her contribution in shaping Viacom18 as a preferred entertainment destination and wish her all the best in her future ventures.”
Before joining Viacom18, Jaipuria held the position of vice president marketing & communication at Sony Entertainment Television (SET), where she was responsible for the channel's marketing and communication strategies, overseeing campaigns for popular shows such as "Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi" and "Indian Idol." Her career also includes stints at BPL Cellular, Colgate-Palmolive, and Lowe Lintas.