NIVEA's marketing director Ajay Simha steps down

Simha has been associated with NIVEA since more than 12 years.
Ajay Simha, marketing director, NIVEA India has moved on from the firm after a stint of one year and eight months. Simha was responsible for the full end to end management along with market share delivery offline and e-commerce, driving household penetration, improving brand funnel, driving master brand health and equity, developing and deploying innovations at scale.
This was Simha’s second stint with NIVEA. He worked with the same organisation from 2010 to 2015.
Simha updated this news on his LinkedIn post. The post says:
“As the curtains draw on 2022, it also draws on my time at Beiersdorf, Nivea India; 12 years and seven months since I joined this place as an ABM."
"Basically joined a FMCG 'start up' back in 2010 (well before this word became popular)."
Prior to this, Simha has worked with Beiersdorf (parent company of NIVEA) as regional marketing manager in the UAE for more than 5 years.