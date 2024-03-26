Noise's CMO Gaurav Mehta quits

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mehta joined Noise in March, 2023.
Gaurav Mehta has quit Noise after one year. He was appointed as the chief marketing officer in March 2023.
In his role, Mehta was leading the marketing function, while being responsible for devising strategies and overseeing overall marketing efforts. He confirmed the news of his departure through his LinkedIn.
Mehta joined the company with a career span of over two decades. Prior to Noise, he lead the marketing department at companies across the sectors such as technology, IT, and online gaming. He has worked with brands such as Yahoo, OLX, Car Dekho, and Zupee.