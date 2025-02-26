Nothing appoints Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis as India President

London-based technology company Nothing has announced the appointment of its co-founder, Akis Evangelidis, as India president. In this new role, he will lead the strategic direction and growth of the company’s operations in India.

India has been a key driver of Nothing’s growth. In 2024, Nothing emerged as the fastest-growing brand in India’s smartphone market, registering a +577% year-over-year growth (source: Counterpoint Q4 2024 India Smartphone Tracker). This momentum was fueled by strong demand for the Phone (2a) Series and sub-brand, CMF by Nothing. Evangelidis’s expanded role highlights India’s critical role in Nothing’s overall business strategy, and he will now lead the next phase of growth.

Akis Evangelidis, India president and co-founder at Nothing, said: "India is one of the most important markets for Nothing and we believe there is a tremendous opportunity to become a leading consumer tech brand in the country. I’m very excited to step into this new role and continue to bring distinctive, design-led tech innovations to Indian consumers. India will play a pivotal role in the global smartphone industry in the years to come, and we’re committed to accelerating our ‘Make in India’ initiatives and boosting domestic production. In 2025, we’re doubling down by ramping up our investments in India and expanding our offline presence to 12,000+ stores."

Reinforcing its commitment to India, Nothing recently announced that the upcoming Phone (3a) Series, launching on March 4 at 3:30 PM IST, will be manufactured in Chennai.