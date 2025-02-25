Nothing unveils secrets behind Phone (3a) in exclusive video with company designers

London-based consumer electronics company Nothing has unveiled the design of one of its upcoming Phone (3a) series models, set for launch on March 4, 2025.

Nothing shared the details in a recently uploaded video on its official YouTube channel. The video, titled The Secrets Behind 3a, features Jordan, a member of the content team, discussing the phone’s design process with company designers.

It provides insights into prototype iterations, the technology integrated into the device, and an exclusive first look at the handset.

The Phone (3a) Pro, as identified in recent leaks, features Nothing’s first periscope zoom lens, prominently displayed within a box-like enclosure at the centre of the rear panel. The other two cameras and a single flash are positioned around it, forming a design that echoes Google’s Material You aesthetic. The device also features a more pronounced camera hump compared to its predecessor, the Phone (2a+).

According to the video, Nothing’s design team opted for this arrangement over other Pixel-inspired layouts to optimise space and enhance the phone’s distinct identity. Another variation of this design may appear in the standard Phone (3a), while a third iteration could be part of the upcoming flagship, the Nothing Phone (3).

The Glyph lighting interface, a signature feature of Nothing phones, has also been updated. While it retains its three-segment layout, the company claims that each segment now offers more granular control than in previous models.

A notable addition to the Phone (3a) series is a dedicated camera button. Initially, the design team considered adding a red dot to align with Nothing’s design language but ultimately decided against it due to compatibility concerns across different colour variants. Instead, the button will feature a glossy finish to ensure visibility while maintaining colour coordination with various device options.

In addition to the Phone (3a) Pro, Nothing has been confirmed that a standard Phone (3a) will launch alongside it. The company is also working on its flagship Phone (3), although its design remains undisclosed, with only a blurred outline appearing in the video.

The video amassed approximately one million views within a day. As part of its promotional campaign, the company is also giving away one unit of the newly launched smartphone to a lucky subscriber. Details on how to enter the competition can be found in the comment section.

The tech brand is known for its unconventional marketing strategies. Last month, it took an innovative, influencer-led approach to conceptualise the ‘ultimate smartphone.’ In the video, the brand presented a design that incorporated the ideal features suggested by renowned tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (MKBHD).

In 2023, company founder Carl Pei was seen reviewing competitor smartphones. In one of his videos, he recommended the iPhone 14 Pro as the best high-end smartphone.