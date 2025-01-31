Nothing builds MKBHD's dream phone, whilst building hype for Phone (3)

Nothing, the tech upstart known for its unconventional marketing approach, has taken an intriguing influencer-led route to manufacture the 'ultimate smartphone'. In a recent video, the brand showcased a conceptual smartphone that met the demands of popular tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (MKBHD).

Advertisment

This collaborative exercise, while seemingly gimmicky at first glance, offers fascinating insights into smartphone development costs and market dynamics.

The elaborate marketing exercise arrives as Nothing prepares to launch its next flagship device, the Nothing Phone (3). The timing appears strategically calculated, creating buzz while simultaneously educating consumers about the complexities of smartphone development and pricing structures.

The theoretical handset amalgamates choice components from industry leaders, featuring the Samsung Galaxy S24's camera system, a compact 6.1-inch Samsung display, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Rather distinctively, Brownlee specified a peculiar combination: the iPhone 16's software capabilities married with the Pixel 9's front-facing camera. The specifications, meticulously detailed in the email exchange showcased in the video, paint a picture of a compact powerhouse—a relative rarity in today's market that predominantly favours larger devices.

Really interesting video - @Nothing asked me for the specs of my 2025 Dream Phone, then they broke down roughly what the bill of materials would actually cost

- 6000mah battery: $13

- 6.1" 120Hz 1440p LTPO AMOLED: $35

- S24 Ultra back cams, Pixel 9 selfie cam: $80

- 1TB UFS 4.0,… pic.twitter.com/V2weq6zhQ3 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) January 26, 2025

Nothing collaborated with Concept Central to create renders of this hypothetical device, notably abandoning the brand's signature Glyph lighting system.

The exercise went beyond mere specifications, with Nothing's founder, Carl Pei, breaking down the bill of materials (BOM) to approximately £394 ($500).

However, Pei emphasised that this figure barely scratches the surface of actual smartphone development costs, excluding crucial elements such as research and development, marketing, software development, and the premiums smaller brands often pay for manufacturing.

The collaboration with MKBHD underscores the evolving landscape of tech marketing, where influencers have become pivotal in shaping consumer perception and driving engagement.

More importantly, this collaboration, and the video that has come out of it, are in sync with the content marketing identity that Nothing has carved out for itself within the smartphone industry.

With the top executives of the company including the CEO addressing the consumers directly, there is this signature style and comms strategy that Nothing appears to have embraced.

For instance, this schtick from Nothing cleverly achieves multiple objectives: it maintains pre-launch momentum for the Phone (3), provides transparency about smartphone development costs, and strengthens its relationship with the tech influencer community.

Whether elements of this dream phone materialise in the upcoming Nothing Phone (3) remains to be seen, but the exercise has certainly succeeded in keeping the brand firmly in the tech conversation.