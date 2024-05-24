NP Singh to step down as Sony's MD and CEO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Singh will continue to lead SPNI until the company finds the right person to take over his role.
NP Singh, MD and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India has announced to leave Sony Pictures Networks India after working with the company for twenty-five years.
Sharing a note in a press release, Singh says, "Today, I have a significant update to share. After nearly 44 years in my career, including a rewarding 25-year tenure at SPNI, I have decided to move on from my role as MD and CEO. Having reached many significant milestones with our team, I am now ready to focus on social change and shift from operational roles to advisory ones."
He further adds, "However, my commitment to SPNI and its success remains strong. During my time here, we have established industry benchmarks, expanded our reach, and achieved many noteworthy accomplishments. I am dedicated to ensuring our legacy of success continues and grows under the new leadership."
Singh will continue to lead SPNI until the company finds the right person to take over. It has begun a structured succession planning process for his successor and hope to have exciting news to share in the near future.
He ends the note with, "I understand there may be speculation during this time, so I urge everyone to rely on our official updates. We are committed to sharing timely and transparent information through our established channels and will communicate any definitive updates directly."