Nykaa appoints Sukhleen Aneja to lead Kay Beauty and Nyveda

Nykaa, a beauty and fashion retailer, announced the appointment of Sukhleen Aneja as senior vice [resident and business head for Kay Beauty, Nykaa’s celebrity beauty brand in partnership with Katrina Kaif. Her role will focus on propelling growth for Kay Beauty in International markets. Sukhleen will also hold responsibility for Nyveda, a brand based on Science of Ayurveda with a universal appeal in India and abroad, as well as provide strategic directions for few of the young brands in wellness and personal care.
With over two decades of sales and marketing experiences across organisations like Unilever, L’Oreal and Reckitt Benckiser, she was most recently the CEO of Brands at Good Glamm. Over her career, Sukhleen has demonstrated exceptional skills in scaling brands via creating strategic roadmaps, leading innovation, transforming businesses and creating agile organisations which set her up for success at Nykaa for Kay Beauty and Nyveda.
Adwaita Nayar, executive director, Nykaa, CEO, Nykaa Fashion and head of owned brands said, “We are delighted to welcome Sukhleen Aneja to the Nykaa Family to lead the Kay Beauty and Nyveda businesses. Sukhleen’s extensive experience in building customer-centric brands will be invaluable as we up our ambition on both brands. For Kay Beauty specifically, her strategic vision, along with Katrina’s marketing mind and might, will enable the Rs.150Cr brand to scale to the next level both domestically and internationally".
Sukhleen Aneja, senior vice president and business head for Kay Beauty, remarked, "I am thrilled to join Nykaa and look forward to driving growth and innovation in Kay Beauty and Nyveda. Beauty continues to be under-penetrated in India and that’s where the opportunity lies for creating strong and powerful consumer first brands".