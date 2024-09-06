Nykaa appoints Sukhleen Aneja to lead Kay Beauty and Nyveda

Adwaita Nayar, executive director, Nykaa, CEO, Nykaa Fashion and head of owned brands said, “We are delighted to welcome Sukhleen Aneja to the Nykaa Family to lead the Kay Beauty and Nyveda businesses. Sukhleen’s extensive experience in building customer-centric brands will be invaluable as we up our ambition on both brands. For Kay Beauty specifically, her strategic vision, along with Katrina’s marketing mind and might, will enable the Rs.150Cr brand to scale to the next level both domestically and internationally".