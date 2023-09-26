Ogilvy rejigs leadership; Hephzibah Pathak appointed exec chairperson, VR Rajesh new CEO, and Piyush Pandey moves into advisory role

VR Rajesh, will move from his current role as group president of Ogilvy India to chief executive officer (CEO) of the agency. VR Rajesh has led the charge in building and growing Ogilvy’s capabilities in modern marketing. In his role, he will partner Hephzibah in further accelerating the transformation agenda of the company. He will also be responsible for running the operations of the agency across offices in India and all its business units. He will also work closely with Hufrish Birdy, who will continue in her current role of chief financial officer (CFO), on various financial, commercial, and compliance issues for Ogilvy India.