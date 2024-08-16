Ola Electric promotes Abhishek Chauhan to director

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Chauhan will now head corporate communications and PR for Ola Electric, Ola Consumer, and Ola Krutrim.
Previously, he served as Associate Director.
He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Abhishek Chauhan joined Ola Electric in March 2022 as Senior Manager of Corporate Communications.
He has previously worked with organisations like Edelman, 20:20 MSL, and Zeno Group.
Chauhan is an experienced professional with a strong background in the automobile, technology, FMCG, e-commerce, public relations, and corporate and crisis communication sectors.