Omnicom Media Group India appoints Rabe Iyer as chief media officer

“We are very excited to welcome Rabe to the network,” said Kartik Sharma, CEO of Omnicom Media Group India. “He is a formidable force in our industry and someone who leads with heart and has a keen understanding of what clients are looking for from their partners in today's complex media and consumer landscape. With Rabe bolstering our bench strength at the leadership level and his track record of executional excellence, we are positioned to help drive exponential business results for our clients and fortify the strength of our go-to-market offer."