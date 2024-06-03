Omnicom Media Group India appoints Rabe Iyer as chief media officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

Omnicom Media Group India announced the appointment of Rabe Iyer as its chief media officer in the market, effective immediately.
With over two decades of deep-seated experience across the media and agency ecosystem, Rabe is a seasoned leader with extensive knowledge and experience in driving growth, synthesising transformation, and working with brands to deliver strong, strategic outcomes.
In his role, he will don the hat of a multi-disciplinary practitioner, responsible for orchestrating and bringing together OMG’s products, services and capabilities across the board to accelerate growth for the agency and its roster of clients. He will be based out of the Gurgaon office and will report to Kartik Sharma, CEO of Omnicom Media Group India.
Rabe was previously the India lead for agency partnerships at ShareChat. During his time there, he led sales effectiveness, partnerships, and helped build avenues for monetisation.
Prior to this, he held executive leadership roles across India, SEA and MENA at organisations like Wavemaker, Motivator (Group M), Reliance Broadcast Network, and Publicis Groupe Media, among others.
As OMG bolsters its focus around delivering transformative capabilities for its clients with its multifaceted and flexible Agency-As-A-Platform offering - which brings together the best of Omnicom's talent, technology and tools from across all of its agencies, Rabe's appointment comes against the backdrop of this and will be instrumental in propelling exceptional client results and enhancing OMG's position in the market as an industry leader.
“We are very excited to welcome Rabe to the network,” said Kartik Sharma, CEO of Omnicom Media Group India. “He is a formidable force in our industry and someone who leads with heart and has a keen understanding of what clients are looking for from their partners in today's complex media and consumer landscape. With Rabe bolstering our bench strength at the leadership level and his track record of executional excellence, we are positioned to help drive exponential business results for our clients and fortify the strength of our go-to-market offer."
Speaking on his appointment, Rabe Iyer said, “OMG India's ethos is rooted in the promise of simplifying the complex and I'm excited to be working alongside an incredible team to bring this vision to life. I look forward to leveraging the organisation's capabilities and offerings, underpinned by Omnicom's open operating system - Omni, to orchestrate successful outcomes.”