Open AI's Sam Altman to join Microsoft

Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with the team will lead the advanced AI research division at Microsoft.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has announced a major move to strengthen the company's position in advanced AI research. Sam Altman, the former CEO of OpenAI, and Greg Brockman, the co-founder of OpenAI, have been chosen to lead Microsoft's Advanced AI Research. This decision comes after Altman's departure from OpenAI, where he played a significant role.
In his announcement, Nadella expressed great enthusiasm about the addition of Altman and Brockman, along with their colleagues, to lead Microsoft's advanced AI research endeavors.
“We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners," Nadella wrote on X (formerly Twitter).