OpenAI makes first hire in India with Pragya Misra

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As per reports, Misra has been recruited to lead public policy and partnerships in India.
OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, has made its first hire in India by appointing Pragya Mishra as head of Government relations, as reported by Bloomberg. The move comes amidst the backdrop of India's ongoing elections for a new administration, which will play a pivotal role in shaping artificial intelligence regulations.
According to the report, Misra's appointment has not been publicly announced yet but the Microsoft Corporation-backed company has enlisted Pragya Misra to lead public policy affairs and partnerships in India. Misra, aged 39, brings prior experience from her roles at Truecaller AB and Meta Platforms Inc. She is expected to commence her new position at OpenAI by the end of the month.
The recruitment highlights the generative AI company's endeavours to advocate for favourable regulations as governments globally deliberate on how to oversee the advancing technology.
Since July 2021, Misra has served as the director of public affairs at Truecaller, where her responsibilities included collaborating closely with government ministries, key stakeholders, investors, and media partners to advance the company's agenda.
Prior to her role at Truecaller, Misra spent three years at Meta Platforms Inc. During her tenure, she led WhatsApp's campaign against misinformation in 2018. Her professional journey also includes stints at Ernst & Young and the Royal Danish Embassy in New Delhi, reflecting her diverse experience in various sectors.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Misra earned her MBA from the International Management Institute in 2012. She holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from Delhi University and has completed a Diploma in Bargaining and Negotiations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.