OpenAI's Zack Kass to lead Ruder Finn's new global AI advisory council

The new council will focus on developing and implementing AI strategies to benefit Ruder Finn’s global client base.
Ruder Finn, an independent global communications and integrated marketing agency, today announced that Zack Kass, former head of Go-To-Market at OpenAI and a leading force in bringing artificial intelligence to business applications, will chair its new global AI advisory council.
This partnership, exclusive in the PR industry, underscores Ruder Finn’s commitment to leading the global AI revolution in communications. The AI advisory council will report to CEO Kathy Bloomgarden and will operate under the day-to-day leadership of CTO and head of AI, Tejas Totade, and managing director of Ruder Finn Interactive Asia, David Ko. This newly established council, under Kass’s guidance, will focus on developing and implementing AI strategies to benefit Ruder Finn’s global client base.
“At Ruder Finn, we believe that a company’s approach to AI – how quickly they learn, integrate, and embrace its potential – will be a key factor in their future success,” said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. “Zack’s global perspective and deep understanding of AI will be invaluable as we empower our teams and clients around the world to leverage these transformative technologies.”
Zack Kass brings 14 years of experience in the AI field, having devoted pivotal years at OpenAI and having since advised leaders across Fortune 500 companies to The White House on AI strategies.
"The future of communications is inextricably linked with AI, leading to abundant possibilities,” said Kass. “We're on the cusp of unlocking unprecedented creativity, efficiency, and impact in how we connect and communicate. This partnership with Ruder Finn is about empowering businesses to navigate this exciting frontier and leverage AI for meaningful and lasting success."
The Ruder Finn AI advisory council will provide global AI strategies and hands-on guidance, ensuring clients of all sizes are equipped to harness the full potential of AI. Ruder Finn is in the process of finalising the council’s membership and will announce additional members representing diverse regions and expertise shortly.
"Our firm is setting a new standard in the industry by integrating advanced AI capabilities directly into our client offerings,” elaborated Elan Shou, Ruder Finn Asia-Pacific managing director. “By transforming traditional PR with AI-driven insights and efficiencies, we're not just enhancing campaign outcomes—we're positioning ourselves as leaders in AI-powered communications.”
Atul Sharma, CEO, Ruder Finn India and Head, Middle East said, “At Ruder Finn, we're committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in communications by embracing AI. Zack Kass’s leadership in our global AI Advisory Council is a game-changer, not just for our agency, but for the entire industry. This is about more than just staying ahead; it’s about fundamentally reshaping how our clients engage with the world.”