Partha Sinha appointed as president and Chief brand officer; Surinder Chawla named Head of Response at BCCL

Sinha carries with him over 30 years of experience in the industry, particularly in brand marketing, media and communications. He has worked with companies like Publicis, McCann, Zee, Citi Bank and is also present on the boards of a number of industry bodies like the International Advertising Association (IAA), Indian Newspaper Society (INS), and The Ad Club (TAC). Chawla on the other hand has a vast background in the banking and finance sector, he was earlier the managing director and CEO of Paytm Payments Bank. He has previously also served as the head of branch banking at RBL Bank.