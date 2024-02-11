Paul Arthur Dueman joins Meril as general manager marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Meril Life Sciences, an India based global medical device company, has appointed Paul Arthur Dueman as its general manager marketing.
Earlier, he was associated with Vector Brand Solutions as its chief business officer. Paul is a marketing professional with a successful track record in the marketing, advertising and digital industry.
He has been one of the Industry’s first digital evangelists, with a two-decade career spent entirely in technology and digital marketing. He played a crucial role in influencing the digital storytelling for companies such as Dabur, HUL, Tata Group, Maruti, Arvind Mills, Cummins, and eBay India.
In the past, he has worked with Tilt Brand Solutions, Kinnect, Amura Marketing Technologies, Indigo Consulting, Lowe Lintas and Mirum India, to name a few.