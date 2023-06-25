Paytm hires Oppo’s Amit Midha as AVP of marketing

He headed digital and social media for the smartphone brand before the move.
Joining Paytm as associate vice president of marketing is Amit Midha. Before the move, he worked at Oppo, a smartphone brand, for nearly four years and last headed the brand’s digital and social media.
Midha announced the move on LinkedIn. He wrote, “… Happy to get opportunity to make #HarPaymentDigital and contribute to making #paytm active voice on social media to help connect people with the mainstream economy.”
With over 15 years of work experience, Midha has, in the past, worked at companies such as McCann Worldgroup, Daiko FHO, Wunderman, and Havas Worldwide, among others.