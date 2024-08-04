Pernod Ricard elevates Joydeep Basuroy to group head marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Joydeep Basuroy has been promoted as the group head marketing at Pernod Ricard.
Basuroy has been with the company since 2007. He joined as the assistant general manager. He developed strategy for Brand Royal Stag and was responsible for delivering above line and bottom line for the brand. He ensured that the regional and local marketing activities are consistent with the national and international brand image. He liaised with the sales team to co-ordinate and execute marketing activities.
With over 20 years of experience Basuroy has worked with SAB-Miller India, where he worked with brands like Royal Challenge and Haywards 5000, and Khadim India.