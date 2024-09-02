Philips names Bharath Sesha as managing director for Indian subcontinent

Bharath is a seasoned leader with over two decades of global experience, bringing a profound understanding of the Indian market, particularly within the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. His expertise spans strategic leadership, business development, and operational excellence. Prior to joining Philips, he served as Managing Director at Heubach Colorants India Ltd., Renowned for his ability to inspire and lead teams toward achieving world-class performance, he consistently delivers results while driving innovation. He holds a master’s degree in international management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and an MBA from the Institute for Technology & Management (ITM).