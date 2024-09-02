Philips names Bharath Sesha as managing director for Indian subcontinent

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sesha succeeds Daniel Mazon, who has now taken on a global role at Philips' headquarters in the Netherlands.
Philips, a global company in health technology and innovation, today announced the appointment of Bharath Sesha as managing director for the Philips Indian subcontinent, effective September 1, 2024.
In this role, Bharath will spearhead Philips' growth strategy in India, with a strong focus on enhancing customer satisfaction and driving operational excellence. He will manage the healthcare business headquartered in Gurgaon and hold responsibility for Philips’ Licence to operate in India, which includes the Philips Innovation Campus (PIC) in Bangalore, the Healthcare Innovation Centre (HIC) in Pune, and Global Business Services (GBS) in Chennai.
Bharath succeeds Daniel Mazon, who was vice chairman and managing director for the Philips Indian Subcontinent until April 1, 2024, and has since taken on a global role at the Philips headquarters in Netherlands.
Bharath is a seasoned leader with over two decades of global experience, bringing a profound understanding of the Indian market, particularly within the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. His expertise spans strategic leadership, business development, and operational excellence. Prior to joining Philips, he served as Managing Director at Heubach Colorants India Ltd., Renowned for his ability to inspire and lead teams toward achieving world-class performance, he consistently delivers results while driving innovation. He holds a master’s degree in international management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and an MBA from the Institute for Technology & Management (ITM).
Commenting on his new role, Bharath said, "I am thrilled to join Philips and contribute to our mission of improving healthcare accessibility and affordability in India. I look forward to working with our talented team to bring our innovative technologies to address India's unique healthcare needs. We will continue to collaborate with our partners and stakeholders to enhance our impact on the lives of millions by expanding access to quality care."