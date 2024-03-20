Pooja Trehan joins Jio World Centre as head communications and PR

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Pooja Trehan has joined the Jio World Centre as head communications and PR, she announced on LinkedIn. She was earlier the vice-president (Communications & Public Policy) for Sports for All (SFA) Sporting Services.
In her last role, Trehan was responsible for developing the organisation’s communication strategy and worked closely on building integral conversations for the policy domain and boosting efforts on employee engagement and employer branding initiatives.
In a career spanning almost two decades, she has previously worked with Colgate-Palmolive, Castrol-BP India, Bennett & Coleman, Genesis BCW and Sugarbox, along with her entrepreneurial venture PRestaurants.