Pranav Sabhaney appointed as the vice president of strategy at Ogilvy

He previously served as vice president of strategy at FCB Interface.
According to a recent update on LinkedIn, Ogilvy has appointed Pranav Sabhaney as its new VP– strategy, marking his second tenure at the company.
Sabhaney has a diverse background, including working as VP– content strategy at Supari Studios, director strategy at VIRTUE Worldwide, and AVP at Dentsu Mcgarrybowen. He also worked at Dentsu India Slingshot from 2019 to 2021 and Dentsu Webchutney from 2017 to 2019.
Prior to FCB Interface, Sabhaney worked for various companies, including Sideways Consulting, Ogilvy One, Fisheye Creative Solutions, 72andSunny, and Law&Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi.
Sabhaney holds a Master's in Arts- Digital Media Management from Hyper Island and graduated from Sri Bhagawan Mahaveer Jain College.
Sabhaney, a seasoned creative strategist, utilises his knowledge of social, cultural, and shopping habits to create playbooks for brands and campaign narratives.