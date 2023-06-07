Prashant Verma, Licious’ chief revenue and marketing officer, has quit 

He moves on after spending a month over a year and a half at the online meat delivery shop.
Moving on after a year and seven months is Licious’ chief revenue and marketing officer Prashant Verma.
He announced this news on LinkedIn. He said he will take a break, followed by angel investing and consulting, and then dive into “Type 2 consumer internet.”
Here is what is post read:
I left Licious last week, where I unlearned, relearned and discovered how Type 4 consumer internet businesses (more on this later) operate.
This stint has been extremely fulfilling - hitting new quarterly revenue records, pioneering events in the category, introducing full-funnel growth marketing concepts in D2C, and then breaking new ground on gross margins and marketing efficiencies as the north star shifted to profitability.
A big shout out to Abhay and Vivek for onboarding me on your D2C warship. Bear hugs to Kiran, Nanda, Nichelle, Santosh, Vakul and the rest of the team whose passion, intelligence, creativity and customer obsession made this journey a blast.
What's next? A short break, angel investing and consulting a few startups on Integrated Growth and Marketing (Brand + Performance + CLM + Product + Category + CX), post which I dive into Type 2 consumer internet. More on this shortly.
For the next 2 months, I'm dedicating a few slots every week to giving back on what I've learnt in the startup space. Hit me up to chat more about driving business growth and building dream teams and culture in consumer internet businesses.
Verma, before Licious, spent over six years at Blinkit. He, in his 15-year career, has also worked at MullenLowe Lintas, Leo Burnett, ICICI Bank, Colgate-Palmolive, and Avaya.